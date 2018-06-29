New artists announced for Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ took over Broadway Brewery Wednesday night as it announced more of the artist lineup for this year's festival.

Some of the artists announced included Dwight Yoakum, G. Love and Special Sauce, and the Rebirth Brass Band.

Other performers include Buddy Guy, John Medeski, and the Punch Brothers.

This year's festival is September 25 to 27 in Stephens Lake Park.

"We've got lots of artists, some that you've heard of, some that you haven't," said Festival Director Julie King. "We've got a few more artists to add to the lineup."

A full list of performers can be found here.