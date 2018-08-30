New assault complaints against ex-Mizzou RB emerge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two more former University of Missouri students have gone public with assault allegations against ex-running back Derrick Washington, including a women's soccer player who said her coach suggested she could lose her scholarship if she pursued her complaint that Washington punched her in a 2010 fight.

A second woman said Washington raped her on campus. Prosecutors declined to file charges in that case, despite a request to do so by campus police.

The women made the statements to ESPN's "Outside the Lines" for a report published Thursday.

Washington couldn't immediately be reached.

University Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said the school "made mistakes" by not investigating the sex assault as federal law requires.

Washington was convicted in 2011 of deviate sexual assault against a former school tutor and served four months of a five-year prison sentence.