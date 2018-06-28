New Asthma Treatment Developed

Doctor Michael Holtzman and other researchers found that some cells lining airways in the lungs transform into another cell type in mice and humans with those disorders. That leads to the overproduction of mucus in the airways. They think that combining two drugs ultimately could prevent that harmful transformation. Researchers believe it will take at least a few years for further testing of the treatments. Their findings appeared today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.