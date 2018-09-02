New audit critiques the Missouri Department of Agriculture

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new audit faults the Missouri Department of Agriculture for failing to inspect some grain and petroleum devices and giving sizable pay raises to several employees.

But Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich (shwyk) says those are "relatively small" concerns. Schweich says the Agriculture Department audit released Wednesday is probably the best of any major state agency during his four years in office.

State audits don't typically list positive findings, just areas of concern.

The audit questioned the need for significant salary increases given to six employees during the 2013 budget year and to four employees during 2014. The department said the raises were generally due to increased job responsibilities.

The department pointed to staff shortages for failing to complete inspections of some petroleum devices and grain meters.