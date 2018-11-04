New Ban Recieves Mixed Reaction

PINE LAWN (AP) - The new ban on saggy pants in Pine Lawn is receiving a mixed reaction. Some teens in the community say they should be able to dress as they want, saying they wear saggy pants to express their personal style. But several adults like the community's new policy. They say kids shouldn't wear pants riding so low that people can see their underwear. Aldermen in the St. Louis County suburb decided this week that anyone who wears pants below the waist, exposing underwear or skin, is subject to a $100 fine. Parents face up to a $500 fine or 90 days in jail if they knowingly allow their children to wear overly saggy pants.