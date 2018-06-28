New Bar Could Force Move

"Prison Brews" will brew its own beer. The staff will crush grains in its basement, then send them upstairs.



The restaurant will also feature a new outdoor patio to accommodate big crowds, which might be bad for those who live nearby. The bar's proposed site shares a block with several houses.



But those neighbors say the bar has bought out their rental houses and is forcing them out. Residents say they got a letter last Friday saying they would have to move out.



And some say the owners should have held a community meeting. Timothy Mack lives near the bar's future location.



"This is supposed to be the state capital, but everywhere you look, people wanna do their own thing, but nobody wants to join together," Mack said.



Co-owner Bob Stanley wouldn't talk about residents' complaints. But some took his side, suggesting the bar can help the community grow.



"It'll be a nice development to the neighborhood, add to the neighborhood, growing the neighborhood. Jeff City's getting bigger," said Johnny Evans, who also lives near the site.



Stanley and the neighbors say they have not met to talk about the issue.



The construction is scheduled to be completed in the next three months. But before then, nearby residents will have to find their own new home.