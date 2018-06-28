New Battle High School to "Sparty On"

COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board agreed on a mascot for the new Battle High School: the Spartans.



The school board met Monday night to discuss the High School Naming Committee's recommendation to name the new high school "Dr. Muriel Battle High School," the name chosen after the committee whittled down dozens of community suggestions to three possibilities earlier this year. Battle pioneered across both racial and gender barriers in her time in the district. She became the district's first African-American principal in 1987, and later became the district's first female assistant superintendent.

Battle's husband, Eliot, was initially included in the name. Battle, 85, requested the committee remove his name from its recommendation, recognizing the committee was hesitant to name the school after a living person.

Community submissions slightly favored naming the school after Dr. Neil Aslin, a former district administrator. The committee recommended the board honor Aslin by calling the heretofore unnamed administration building at 1818 West Worley Street the "Dr. Neil Aslin Administration Building."