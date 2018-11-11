New Bike Median Keeps Pedestrians Safe

COLUMBIA - Construction on a new bike median on College Avenue started this week. The median stretches across College Avenue between Ash Street and Windsor Street. It's part of Get About Columbia's Bike Boulevard project. Get About Columbia wants to decrease traffic from the area and the amount of traffic that crosses across College.

"What we're trying to do is we're trying to get the bikes on Windsor and Ash and we're trying to get bikes off of Walnut, and the cars onto Walnut," said Ted Curtis, Bike Ped Project Manager.

Get About Columbia's main goal with this project is to keep cars and bikes separated.

"The median is a safe island where you actually go into the median and wait, so you can cross one lane and one direction of traffic going one way, you wait inside the median, you go up a little bit to the next street and wait for traffic to clear, and then you can cross in two stages," said Curtis.

Allen Talbert says he skates down College Avenue almost everyday, because he lives close by. He likes the idea of the new median.

"I think it could be a good thing, because there's a hill right there that you cannot necessarily see over, and it would be good for crossing," said Talbert.

When the median is completed, traffic will only be able to turn right when leaving Windsor or Ash Streetsy. Traffic will not be able to enter Windsor Street from College.



The new median should be completed by next week.