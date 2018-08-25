New bike racks to be installed in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City will be seeing new bike racks installed around town.

The goal is to make Jefferson City more welcoming to visitors and bicyclists.

"We thought bike racks would be a great place to put around town so people can safely park their bikes," said Tina Shoemaker, head of the Discover Jefferson City foundation.

The project is run by the foundation and the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"We thought it was a great opportunity for Jefferson City to become a biker friendly community," Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said the foundation and city are still working to figure out the best locations for the racks.

"We have placed the order for the bike racks, hoping to get them placed this summer," Shoemaker said.

Store and businesses will be able to purchase additional racks.

Shoemaker said she thinks the biking community in Jefferson City is growing.

"We do I think have some bike groups that bike through Jefferson City, but, with being so close to the Katy Trail and with the bike trail across the Missouri River, it will just be a great opportunity for other people to discover Jefferson City," Shoemaker said.

The Discover Jefferson City Foundation hopes some of the racks can be used as memorials, much like benches dedicated in someone's name.

The new bike racks go along with a new pedestrian and bike plan designed to increase safety and mobility for walkers and bikers.