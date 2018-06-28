New Bill Checks Insurance Companies

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon signed a bill into law, and it could provide better protection from ailing insurance companies.

The bill places more restrictions on insurance companies facing insolvency.

This means Missouri's government will protect them from filing claims with cash-strapped companies.

If a company faces insolvency, the Missouri Department of Insurance will bring it to court.

From there, the director of the insurance department takes over the company.

Finally if the insurance can't be repaired, it will close. Supporters of the bill say this process gives regualtors a better way to help ailing insurance companies.