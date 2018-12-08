New bill seeks to allow university faculty to be armed on campus

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow universities designate full-time faculty as "campus protection officers" who can carry concealed weapons.

The Columbia Missourian reports Republican Rep. Dean Dohrman introduced the bill Wednesday to the House Higher Education Committee.

Under the bill, designated faculty members would be required to have a concealed carry permit and would train with the Department of Public Safety. The department would receive the list of staff members.

Dorhman said allowing armed faculty members could help improve college campus safety in an age of increasingly frequent mass shootings.

Democratic Rep. Greg Razer said adding more armed people into the picture would confuse police officers and make it difficult to figure out who the active shooter really is.