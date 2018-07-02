New Bill Sparks Competition

CenturyTel is taking advantage of Senate Bill 284. When that bill became law on August 28th, it opened the playing field for new cable providers, and allowed for statewide franchise agreements. CenturyTel now offers digital and high definition television in addition to its high speed internet and telephone services. The company says it offers improved integration between devices and services it installs in people's homes.

Governor Blunt called the new law and CenturyTel's new service a victory for consumers in mid-Missouri. CenturyTel says the governor is right and spokesperson Vickey Callen says the company will work hard to earn people's trust.

"I believe it's going to be our customer service and whatever we do with that service and the capabilities, that we make those simple for customers. That it's something they're not afraid of and they pick up and use and they actually find value in that. And that when they have a problem we respond quickly," said Callen.

A representative from Mediacom said the company will comply with all laws governing cable service.