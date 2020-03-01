New bill will make adopting and training service dogs easier for vets

2 days 19 hours 42 minutes ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:24:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
By: Bill Finn, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a bill that would expand opportunities for veterans to get involved with training and adopting service dogs.

The PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, H.R. 4305, will create a pilot program at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affair. This program should help individuals with post-deployment mental health disorders by pairing them with a service dog. This program will let veterans train the dogs and then, if they wish, be able to adopt the dogs as their own after training.

The measure passed by the house with voice vote. The issue had bipartisan support.

Once the service dogs are trained they can alert their owners of PTSD triggers or unanticipated risks. They can also help to reduce their handlers’ anxiety by providing security and a calming effect.

Any dog breed can serve, including mixed breeds and animals rescued from shelters.

More News

Grid
List

Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning
Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a car crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning. The crash... More >>
54 minutes ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:12:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Several train cars derail in Pettis County
Several train cars derail in Pettis County
COLUMBIA — Several cars on a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed west of Smithton Friday night. Union Pacific personnel... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 10:38:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
COLUMBIA — Three candidates are going head to head for the First Ward City Council seat as the April election... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:49:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
WASHINGTON- The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
COLUMBIA - Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered at Battle High School Sunday for the third annual Mid-MO Expo: Small Farm to... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 6:00:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
COLUMBIA- Thousands of new books were donated across the country Saturday for Pi Beta Phi's National Fraternity day of Service... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 5:31:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Sustainability Fair promotes eco-friendly living
Sustainability Fair promotes eco-friendly living
COLUMBIA - More than 200 people in Columbia spent their Saturday at the annual Sustainable Living Fair at City Hall.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 2:33:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Selling handbags, clothing, artwork and even seasoning, dozens of black business owners spent the last day of Black... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 2:30:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Why do we have a leap year? (Get ready to do some math)
Why do we have a leap year? (Get ready to do some math)
(CNN) -- 2020 is a leap year, which means we get to enjoy a whole extra day of... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Police: 1 dead, four injured in Kansas City shooting
Police: 1 dead, four injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:56:04 AM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball returns home for the first time this season and their hosting Nebraska and Wichita State in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:02:00 AM CST February 29, 2020 in Sports

Mobile home fire on Ponderosa Street
Mobile home fire on Ponderosa Street
COLUMBIA - Fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on 4001 South Ponderosa Street around 8:15 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 9:57:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Columbia
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Columbia
COLUMBIA - After an early Friday morning hit and run on Paris Road, Hunter Sadler, 23, of Mexico, has died... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 9:22:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Neighbors react to a Columbia police chase a week later
Neighbors react to a Columbia police chase a week later
COLUMBIA - Those living on Nebo Cemetary Road have mixed reactions to the car chase and officer-involved shooting on February... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 7:38:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Columbia Police searching for suspect in connection to officer-involved shooting
Columbia Police searching for suspect in connection to officer-involved shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting on February 20. In... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 4:47:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Grand jury indicts Joseph Elledge for murder of Mengqi Ji
Grand jury indicts Joseph Elledge for murder of Mengqi Ji
BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County grand jury indicted Joseph Elledge on Friday for first-degree murder for the death of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 2:37:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Health officials: flu still a priority over coronavirus in mid-Missouri
Health officials: flu still a priority over coronavirus in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As more coronavirus cases show up overseas, it's making some mid-Missourians a little worried. Direct Travel office... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 2:32:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Man charged with murder in 1991 Russellville cold case connected to Fulton murder
UPDATE: Man charged with murder in 1991 Russellville cold case connected to Fulton murder
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 1:24:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 62°
2pm 64°
3pm 65°
4pm 63°