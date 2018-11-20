New Bills Benefit Older Foster Children

COLUMBIA - Governor Nixon signed two bills that will benefit older foster children into law Thursday morning. The bills will allow older youth, who have exited foster care, to return if it is in their best interest. The bills change the maximum age from 18 to 21. Nixon said those who exit foster care at age 18 are at greater risk of homelessness and poverty.

One of the bills also provides assistance to older youth with visiting a state university, community college, technical college, or military services recruiter before they exit the system.

Nixon signed the bills into law at the Boone County Courthouse. There are currently 365 foster children in Missouri's 13th Judicial District, which covers Boone and Callaway Counties.