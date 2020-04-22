New bills will help military spouses in MO get to work faster

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the signing of House Bills 1511 and 1452 during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The two bills are reciprocity bills that will help military spouses moving to Missouri receive professional licenses and get to work faster.

According to Parson, the bills were being discussed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Driscoll, a military advocate who worked with Parson on the bills, spoke at the press conference this afternoon.

The bill "allows active duty military spouses who hold professional licenses in other states to become licensed in Missouri and allow them to make application to those licenses before they get to those new duty stations in Missouri," Driscoll said.

Driscoll said he believes this bill will help improve the quality of life for Missouri military families and make relocating to the state easier.