New Bloomfield Continues Surprising Run

NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Wildcats boys high school basketball team struggled in the regular season, entering district play with an 8-16 record.

But the No. 5 seed underdogs overcame the odds, beating the one, two and four seeds on their way to the Class 2 District 5 title.

The team has relied on the leadership of its three seniors, Aaron Bedsworth, Kolby O'Dowd and Daniel Berry. Bedsworth is the leading scorer for the team averaging 18 points a game.

"Definitely in the middle of the season things were kind of down," the senior said. "We just tried to stick together as a team and when we went into poststeason play we knew we could beat these teams."

And the wildcats never stopped.

They knocked off Canton 66-64 , then took down the second ranked Salisbury Panthers in another two point game, 56-54. Bedsworth led the Wildcats with 22 points.

The win gave the Wildcats their first final four appearance in 16 years.

"I think we've come together on defense and really have shut the people down that we've needed to," said senior O'Dowd. The point guard is also the team leader in assists.

New Bloomfield Head Coach Tyler Clark is just in his first season as the head coach.

"Any time you're in your first year there is an adjustment period. Once they grasped it completely they just took off."

The Wildcats hope to continue the magic Thursday against unranked Crane. The semifinal game tips off at the Hearnes Center at 5 p.m.