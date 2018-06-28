New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor

NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time since selecting a new mayor.

The mayor said he hopes to improve his relationship with residents.

"I wanted to try to answer some of the concerns and at the same time make some statements that I thought corrected some inconsistencies," Mayor Terry Shaw said.

Now that Holts Summit police officers are helping out with New Bloomfield, Shaw said city council meetings will be moved to the third Tuesday of the month so officers can be present.

Shaw said he will increase communication in the town.

"We are going to post our council meetings much more advanced than we have cause that was a source of contention for them and it's something that's easy for us to do and actually provides us benefit too," Shaw said.

One community member, Jennifer Graves, says the meeting being canceled more than once was not a surprise to her.

"It's typical, unfortunately," Graves said.

She is hoping for more transparency from Shaw.

"I hope he winds up answering questions. I hope that's not just a false statement. I hope that he's open and honest to people. I hope he has a little bit of human compassion, which it doesn't seem that way."

She said she is working on a communication board for the city council so residents can all have their voices heard and see the process of board members addressing issues.

"I was very impressed when I offered him the advice of the communication board, so I'll have that done and up here by tomorrow. It's a great tool for situations like this especially," Graves said.

Shaw said he hopes New Bloomfield gives him the chance to do a good job for the community as mayor.

"It's a great place to live and I would just like for people to roll it back a little bit, tone it down a little bit and let's get along and let's go forward."