New Bloomfield prepares for police contract deadline

NEW BLOOMFIELD - The Holts Summit Police Department has offered to include New Bloomfield in its coverage area for the next year.

At a Thursday work session, the New Bloomfield Board of Aldermen reviewed the proposal, a year-long $35,000 contract.

Since the resignation of New Bloomfield’s sole police officer over the summer, Holts Summit police have patrolled the town. The current $20,000 contract, which covered six months, will expire at the end of this year.

New Bloomfield Mayor Terry Shaw said he was in favor of the contract.

“It does not seem feasible for a community our size to have a full-time police department,” he said.

Dean Powell, a New Bloomfield resident, said he hopes the town will take the offer.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, and, as long as it works for Holts Summit, and they’re willing to provide it for a reasonable cost, then I think we should continue it for as long as we can afford it,” he said.

New Bloomfield business owner Ben Wilson said he would like the town to spend the money on a police chief and reserve officers of its own.

Shaw said a final decision on the contract could come at the council meeting next week.