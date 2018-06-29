New-boat sales surge in Missouri after sharp decline

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missourians are buying new boats in record numbers, fueling a rebound from a decline in 2009 and 2010.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association says new boat sales hit $339 million last year, after dropping below $200 million after the Great Recession.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that's a 9 percent increase in Missouri sales in one year and represents 5,900 new boats in the state.

The state now ranks 16th in the U.S. for the sale of new boats.

Thom Dammrich, president of the marine association, says the sale of new boats, marine products and services is up across the country. Those sales reached $36 billion nationwide in 2016, an increase of 3.2 percent from 2015. About 247,800 new powerboats were sold last year, up 6 percent from 2015.