New Boone County health order to take effect Tuesday

BOONE COUNTY —Missouri is no longer under a statewide COVID-19 order, and starting next week, many restrictions will be lifted in Boone County.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning issued a new health order, which will take effect June 23.

The order, which is effective until July 20, removes occupancy limits for most businesses as long as social distancing requirements can be met.

No standing bar, counter or buffet service will be allowed for bars or restaurants. Large venues, entertainment facilities, movie theaters and nightclubs must submit an operational plan to the public health department. If approved, those facilities can operate with a maximum of 100 people, provided social distancing requirements are maintained.

Facilities that offer personal care services like hair and nail salons can operate with 50% occupancy or a total of 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Pools can operate if they submit a disinfection and monitoring plan to the health department. Pools must have an attendant to enforce social distancing requirements, or limit their occupancy to 50 people or fewer.

Sports are allowed to resume in stable groups of 50 participants, and the spectator area of any sport is limited to 50% of occupancy, or 100 people, whichever is smaller.

Long-term care facilities must still follow guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Mass gatherings of more than 100 people are not allowed under the order.