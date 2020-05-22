New Boone County health orders announced

COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia leaders announced a new slate of orders Friday related to reopening amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The orders go into effect on Tuesday, May 26, at midnight.

Under these new orders, businesses can reopen at 50% capacity. However, most retail businesses won't actually be able to have that many customers until June 1. That's because the state order limiting occupancy at retail spaces is in effect through May 31, and supersedes the county's new orders. Until then, locations under 10,000 square feet must operate at 25% capacity, while those over 10,000 are limited to 10%.

Restaurants and bars can have up to 50% seating capacity.

Playgrounds are now open, though Director Browning with Columbia and Boone County Public Health said you should still wash your hands before and after being on the equipment.

Personal care facilities like hair and nail care salons can operate at 50% capacity or a total of 25 people.

Sports are also allowed to resume, though contact sports aren't allowed to contact for the time being. Sports that have limited contact, such as baseball, softball and volleyball can begin playing.

Spectators are limited to 50% capacity, or 50 people, whichever is fewer. Social distancing must still be practiced.

In a press release, Director Stephanie Browning said, "We believe Boone County is in a place where we can safely move forward in our slow reopening plan and continue to maintain low levels of transmission by following these new guidelines."