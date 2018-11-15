New Booster Seat Law

A car seat can make a good transition for kids. Kids weighing 20 to 40 pounds can use it and as they get older, bigger and taller. Certain models can later be used as a booster seat. But then parents need to know to put the seat belt over the car seat rather than through it.

"This will make parents put their children in a safety device which will thus saves lives through the year," said Shaffer.

"Between 2003 and 2005, we've had 26 children from the ages from four to seven killed in motor vehicle crashes," said Scott Turner of the Missouri Department of Transportation. 33% of those children died because they didn't have the proper restraint device.

The Boone County sheriff's department says it will be lenient towards parents for a couple of months until they get the right seat for their children.