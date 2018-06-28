New Breast Cancer Detection Tool

IS THERE A BETTER WAY TO DETECT BREAST CANCER? NEW RESEARCH SAYS DOCTORS MAY BE ABLE TO RELY ON A NEW TOOL... MORE NEXT IN YOUR HEALTH ON KOMU NEWS AT FIVE. HAVING A PET SCAN BEFORE GOING UNDER THE KNIFE COULD HELP DOCTORS DETERMINE WHETHER A PATIENT'S BREAST CANCER HAS SPREAD TO HER LYMPH NODES. DURING A BIOPSY, PHYSICIANS GENERALLY TAKE A SMALL SECTION OF LYMPH NODES TO SEE WHETHER THE CANCER HAS SPREAD. NOW A NEW STUDY FROM L-A'S CEDAR-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER INDICATES PET SCANS COULD GIVE DOCTORS A GOOD IDEA OF WHAT THEY'RE GETTING INTO, BEFORE SURGERY. 51 WOMEN WHO HAD INVASIVE BREAST CANCER WERE INVOLVED IN THE STUDY. THE SCANS CORRECTLY IDENTIFIED 60-PERCENT OF CASES THAT HAD SPREAD, WITHOUT ANY FALSE POSITIVES ANOTHER REASON TO SHED THOSE EXTRA POUNDS. LOSING JUST A FEW MAY LENGTHEN YOUR LIFE. A STUDY OF MORE THAN 5-HUNDRED THOUSAND AMERICANS FOUND BEING OVERWEIGHT INCREASED THE CHANCE OF PREMATURE DEATH BY 20 TO 40 PERCENT. PARTICIPANTS WHO WERE OBESE, OR ONE TO TWENTY-NINE POUNDS ABOVE NORMAL, HAD A DOUBLE, SOMETIMES TRIPLE, INCREASED RISK FOR EARLY DEATH. RESEARCHERS USED PARTICIPANTS' B-M-I SCORES TO DETERMINE IF THEY WERE OVERWEIGHT.