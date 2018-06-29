New Bridge May Relieve Train Traffic, Cut AMTRAK Delays

OSAGE CITY - At 10:30 Monday morning, officials from the Federal Railroad Administration, MoDOT, Union Pacific and AMTRAK will celebrate the opening of a new bridge built to relieve train traffic near Jefferson City. The new bridge is located next to the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge, ten miles east of Jefferson City.

The Osage River railroad bridge will add another rail line over the Osage River, eliminating a "bottleneck" trains experienced traveling from St. Louis to Jefferson City, and vice versa. By adding the extra track, spanning 1,200 miles, officials hope to alleviate traffic and keep AMTRAK delays down. The Federal Railroad Administration estimated that trains lose a total of eight to 15 hours a day waiting to use the one bridge spanning the Osage River.

The bridge is the first rail project in Missouri funded by the 2009 American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, the stimulus package following the stock market slump that began in 2008. MoDOT estimated the project cost at $20 million.