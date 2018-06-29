New Busch Stadium Ahead of Schedule

Project manager Joyn Lloyd says even last week's snow is not slowing down construction of the ballpark that will officially open April tenth when the Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers. The entire third base side of the ballpark must still be built over the winter. Still, Lloyd says 75% of the job is already done. One possible concern is bitter cold. If the winter is unusually chilled, crews may have to bring in heating coils to warm the ground before pouring concrete. And that could drive up costs.