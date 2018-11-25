Business Loop CID hires Carrie Gartner as executive director

COLUMBIA - The Board of the Business Loop Community Improvement District hired Carrie Gartner Tuesday as the new executive director.

Her first day on the job will be May 1. Previously, Gartner served as the executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District.

The CID was approved by the board April 22 so Gartner's first order of business will be establishing the organization.

According to the CID, the Business Loop Community Improvement District is an organization dedicated to the key areas of environment, public safety, economic development, marketing and events, and advocacy.