New Camel Born on 'Hump Day' at St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (AP) - How appropriate: The new baby camel at the St. Louis Zoo was born on "Hump Day."

The camel named Presley was born June 4 (a Wednesday) at the zoo. The zoo announced details of the birth this week.

The Bactrian camel weighed 86 pounds at birth. Bactrian camels have two humps and can eventually weigh up to 1,800 pounds. They are endangered, with fewer than 1,000 in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia and China.