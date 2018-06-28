New Cameras May Be Installed Downtown

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council may install new surveillance cameras downtown after residents voiced concern for public safety.

Columbia Police Department's Officer Jill Wieneke said the camera locations are based on past police reports the department reviewed.

"We came up with what we call 'hot spots' and the map clearly showed us where we had the majority of all our calls for service," she said. "Looking at that, the Chief (of police) made some recommendations about where our first round of cameras should go."



According to the Council's most recent documented agenda, that first round of cameras will be installed at the intersections of: Ninth and Cherry streets, Hitt Street and Broadway, Tenth Street and Broadway, and Tenth and Cherry streets.



The security camera movement was spurred after Columbia resident, Adam Taylor, was assaulted in the Tenth and Cherry parking garage earlier this past year.



Bar owner, Kevin Fitzpatrick, owns Harpo's which is located at the intersection of Tenth and Cherry. He believes the installation of these cameras will provide more security for patrons who visit his bar.



"I hope it cooperates with what the police department wants which is better behavior as our patrons leave the bar and a safer environment in downtown Columbia."



The Council still needs to vote on when the cameras will be installed. It must also decide who will be providing and installing the new cameras. Many prospective companies are bidding for the job.



City officials are not sure of the overall cost for the job, but they are hopeful the rate of crimes committed in these downtown areas will greatly decrease.