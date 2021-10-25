COLUMBIA - The Columbia mayor's race is starting to take form after several candidates announced their intentions to run in the race this week.
Tanya Heath, an adjunct instructor in strategic communication at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, announced her run for mayor today. Randy Minchew, a former Sixth Ward Council Member candidate, also announced today that he is running.
The candidates join David Seamon of the Columbia School Board and Barbara Buffaloe, former sustainability manager for Columbia, in the race.
Buffaloe announced on Oct. 11 that she is running for city mayor. According to an article in the Columbia Missourian, she is in the process of collecting 100 signatures from Columbia voters to start her run.
This comes as current Mayor Brian Treece announced in September that he would not seek reelection next April.
The official filing period opens on Oct. 26.
Minchew is running to make changes such as focusing on infrastructural issues of the sewer system and to help improve city streets.
"I believe the role of the mayor is to run city council and I think someone has to get in there and get work done," Minchew said.
Seamon, a former Marine Corp officer, has been on the Columbia School Board for the last several years. He says he wants to give back to the city.
"This opportunity to run for mayor and give something back to the city, I just couldn't give it up," Seamon said.
Seamon says one of the goals he has in running for mayor is to guide the next city manager into the role and make sure that they have the resources to succeed.
Heath, a Columbia native, is running for mayor to expand the availability of mentors to Columbia citizens and the importance of a business community, according to a press release.
"Columbia is a vibrant, diverse community. I would like to bring as mayor to talk to everyone. Everyone's voice counts. And to come up with ideas that strengthen and excite all of us because we have talented and hard working people here," Heath said.
The mayor's race is scheduled for next April.