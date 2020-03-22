New cases of COVID-19 in Boone and Callaway counties

COLUMBIA - There are 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of 9 p.m. Saturday evening, according to the Missouri DHSS website.

The City of Columbia confirmed 15 positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according to its website. One of the cases is a Columbia Public Schools employee.

According to a news release from a district spokesperson, the employee worked at Russell Boulevard Elementary School.

After a risk assessment and contact investigation, the employee did not have contact with anyone connected to the school while showing symptoms.

The Callaway County Health Department also announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The new cases are all related to the Williams Woods student who tested positive Friday, according to the news release.

The health department is working on identifying anyone who may have had direct contacts with the individuals while they were symptomatic.

"William Woods University has been very diligent in their work with their students," the health department said. "They continue to support these students and provide for their needs as they remain isolated on campus."

The Callaway County Health Department will sign an order to prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people. Food service providers will also be required to end all dine-in services and only allow pick-up and drive-through food service. That order coincides with recommendations from Gov. Mike Parson’s office and DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams.

Moniteau County has its first positive case of COVID-19, according to the Moniteau County Health Center.

The patient is now in home-isolation, following CDC guidelines.

The Moniteau County Health Center continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

