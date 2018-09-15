New CEO Of American Italian Pasta

KANSAS CITY (AP) - American Italian Pasta says it's hiring Jack Kelly to eventually take over as president and chief executive officer. Kelly is a 30-year food-industry veteran who has been CEO at Fiorucci Foods and San Antonio Farms. He will start as chief operating officer while American Italian restates years of financial reports. Current CEO Jim Fogarty says he doesn't know how long that will take. Kansas City-based American Italian Pasta makes Mueller's, Mrs. Grass, Pennsylvania Dutch, Anthony's and other dry-pasta labels. In its most recent report in August, the company says sales for the fiscal year through June 29th were 287 million dollars, up 6 percent from the same period a year earlier.