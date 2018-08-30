New chancellor announced for St. Louis Community College

ST. LOUIS - An administrator for an Indiana community college has been chosen to lead the St. Louis Community College.

Jeff Pittman serves as statewide vice president of corporate college services and online education at Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ivy Tech operates 30 campuses and is Indiana's largest postsecondary institution, serving 200,000 students.

Pittman will begin in July as chancellor at the St. Louis college. He said he's humbled to be selected to run the community college's network of four campuses.

The previous chancellor left after the Board of Trustees didn't renew her contract amid controversy over the college's handling of a female student's April 2013 attack in a restroom on the Meramec campus.