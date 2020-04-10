New changes to CPD due to COVID-19

2 days 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 1:52:00 PM CDT April 08, 2020 in News
By: Zola Crowder, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has made changes to its day-to-day operations since the "Stay Home Order" went into effect.

For the safety of the officers, CPD has reduced the amount of in-person calls officers respond to. Calls for service can be broken down into two screening categories: life threatening and non-life-threatening.

Some examples of life threatening calls include domestic violence, missing persons active assaults (robbery, stabbing, fights), reports of sexual assault and child abuse and neglect. Non-life threatening include peace disturbances, theft of motor vehicles, car accidents without injuries, vandalism/found property, and traffic complaints. 

Dale Roberts, Executive Director of The Columbia Police Officers Association, said this does not mean crimes won't get recorded.

"Crimes, offenses, problems are still being reported and entered into the computer system and all the data is there, but a number of them are just not being done in person," he said. 

Roberts said in some cases this could cause officers to respond to a situation faster.

"They're not patrolling neighborhoods as much, so they are more readily available to deal with smaller issues," he said.

Ryan Johnson, a resident of Columbia, thinks this could affect the community if they don't take care of petty theft. 

"My first instinct would be to go on the phone and get in touch that way," he said. "If I was redirected to a website I would go that route but would be skeptical to see how the response time would be."

But he hopes in the long run this doesn't affect the community.

"We don't want to doubt the police's response and their ability to help," he said.

Roberts said Columbia Police is practicing safe social distancing in the office and in the field to keep officers, their families and the public as safe as possible. 



More News

Grid
List

Hair stylists adjusting to life without the salon
Hair stylists adjusting to life without the salon
COLUMBIA - Beauty salons are usually places filled with life, laughter and therapy sessions, but now they sit empty. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Police arrest man after alleged assault
Jefferson City Police arrest man after alleged assault
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man after having to use spike strips to stop his car early... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 12:13:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making its return to the gridiron. Missouri... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone Hospital drive-thru testing site closed for Easter
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone Hospital drive-thru testing site closed for Easter
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Missouri plans its first elk hunt this fall after herd grows
Missouri plans its first elk hunt this fall after herd grows
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the first time in Missouri's modern history, the state is offering an elk-hunting season.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 7:19:05 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Share boxes provide help for those needing it
Share boxes provide help for those needing it
COLUMBIA - The share box Mike Bellman made is small and unassuming, but it represents so much more. "A... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:01:00 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - A resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbia/Boone County... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:50:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a family communications expert about how to talk to your children about the COVID-19... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
COLUMBIA – Before COVID-19 was even on the world’s radar, MU School of Health Professions associate professor Carolyn Orbann had... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Two more insurance companies announce help for auto customers
Two more insurance companies announce help for auto customers
COLUMBIA - Two more insurance companies, both with large facilities in mid-Missouri, are taking steps to help customers out amid... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in Continuous News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Governor Parson announces school closure order
Governor Parson announces school closure order
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the closure of public and charter schools for the rest of the academic... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers report no one was injured after they investigated a shots fired call on Wednesday night.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Chad Michael Kennedy, 28, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal action, and unlawful use... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, but they are continually coming up with ways to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
JEFFERSON CITY - Food banks are starting to feel the affects of COVID-19 as Missourians are staying home. As... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:46:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

New head coach hired for Helias girls basketball team
New head coach hired for Helias girls basketball team
JEFFERSON CITY - Garrett Wiggans was hired as the new Head Coach for the girls basketball team at Helias Catholic... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:19:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 53°
4pm 55°
5pm 56°
6pm 55°