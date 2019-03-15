New child care center meets growing need in Ashland

ASHLAND - The town of Ashland is growing and child care centers aren't able to keep up with demand.

"I've lived in Ashland all my life, this town has tripled in size in the last 17 years," said Kip Batye, Ashland YMCA branch director. "There haven't been many new day care centers."

The Ashland YMCA recently expanded its child care services because the organization saw a need for more options in the community.

The Walk in Faith Church and the YMCA have teamed up and are now running an after school care center in the church basement.

The basement space at the church was renovated to meet child care center requirements.

"We sent out a survey to fourth-grade parents, to about 80 of them; 50 of them came back and said they'd be interested in sending their kids to a before or after school care program," said Batye.

The results of the survey got the YMCA looking into expanding their program and eventually found the Walk in Faith Church would be a good partner.

Before March, the YMCA's program was only for middle school students, now it caters to kids ages 5 to 14.

Batye said about 22 students signed up in the program in the first two weeks. The maximum number of children they can accommodate is 38.

KOMU 8 News called other after school care programs in Ashland and found that most of them were full and had waiting lists for those wanting to enroll in the program.