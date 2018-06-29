New Children's Clinic Set To Open Tuesday

COLUMBIA - The MU Children's Hospital celebrated its newest addition with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon. In addition, the MU Health Care team unveiled the new children's clinic to the public for the first time.

Walking down the halls of the new clinic, it's hard not to notice the kid-friendly atmosphere. All of the walls are brightly colored, and walls in a few rooms are even decorated with animals. Instead of walking on cold, white tile, children visit their docter by walking on wood flooring. These are just a few of the ways in which the designers worked to help soothe children who might be worried about visiting the doctor.

"I thought it was going to be cool, but this is so, so much better than I could've ever imagined," said Timothy Fete, the medical director of the Children's Hospital.

In addition to the kid-friendly atmosphere, physicians are excited about the amount of room provided in the new space. There are 39 exam rooms, as well as two telehealth rooms in the new facility, which is more than double the size of the previous location.

"Our new clinic location gives us plenty of room to grow, plenty of room," said Fete.

Having more room to work with also means new services will be offered at the new facility. Blood draw services and a pulmonary function testing lab are just a few of the additions. But they didn't come without a large price tag. Completing this new clinic cost a total of $3.2 million. And this is just phase two of what has been planned for the MU Women's and Children's Hospital.

Phase one, the completion of the MU Women's and Children's Hospital happened about a year ago, in September of 2010. This came after the MU Health Care team decided it was a top priority to have all of the children's facilities in one area, as opposed to spread throughout the city. In moving the Women's and Children's Hospital to Keene Street, they have been able to consolidate all of the children services that are offered.

Next, and already in the works, is phase three, which includes an Academic Center for MU professors who also work in the hospital, along with other additions that will supplement services already provided on Keene Street.

The clinic will open its doors to patients Tuesday morning. With 45 patients already on the list to be seen on the first day, doctors are excited for the facility to open.