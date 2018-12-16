New children's health center to hold open house

JEFFERSON CITY – The Children’s Center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be an open house for people to come and tour the new facility, which opened last month.

The health center serves children ages 12 and younger. It provides a variety of services ranging from family therapy to children’s psychiatry. The center partners with the Community Health Center of Central Missouri and has a pediatrician and nursing staff on site.

“It’s definitely unique to Cole County. There’s no other facility like this, where there’s kind of a ‘whole person wellness’ approach. We don’t want to just treat the body or just treat the mental state, but we want to combine it as a whole person,” Children’s Services Supervisor Jennifer Johnson said.

She said the center aims to make access to overall health care easier for families.

“We’ve really tried to tie convenience with wellness. They don’t have to travel around town everywhere. They can just conveniently get everything in one spot.”