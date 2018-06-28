New Children's Learning Center Ready to Open

First Chance for Children, Head Start and the Columbia Housing Authority are paying for the new program and center, at a cost of $128,000 a year.

"When children enter school ready to learn, they're more likely to not only make it through kindergarten and the first grade and the fifth grade, but they're more likely to graduate from high school and college, be gainfully employed and productive citizens of society," explained Lana Poole of First Chance for Children.

The center will officially open in a couple of weeks after it receives its license.