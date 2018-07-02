New City Ordinances Helps Moberly

Sixty-five run down houses in Moberly have been repaired, sold or demolished in the last year.

Steve Wilson the Moberly Building Inspector said, "Sweat equity - Its repairing the property, its painting siding roofing, just normal and routine household repairs if you own the property you have a responsibility to keep it up and these are all just a part of normal, routine household maintenance."

Two ordinances enforce a cleaner appearance. The vacant home ordinance allows the city to force owners to improve or demolish vacant homes. The front porch ordinance is designed to remove clutter in yards or front porches that can be seen from the street.

Moberly officials say cleaning up neighborhoods helps the city's budget.

"When a community is attractive, when its attracting people, it will attract business that improves the sales tax, that improves the budget and so that's how it has a direct tie to the appearance of the community," City Manager Gary Edwards said.

And with 65 houses repaired, sold and demolished to date, what Moberly is doing has been working. Home improvement store Sutherlands recently agreed to move to Moberly and the city has six new subdivisions in the works