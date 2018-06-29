New Coalition Forms to Assist Veterans

Veterans from mid-Missouri and other organizations met for the first time today to form a group they call "Voices of America Coming Together.

"We've got to be able to help these young men and women, the wounded warriors who come back after serving their Commander-in-Chief, go to war, and return with no way to get healthcare," said member Sandra Vago.

"They can't pull it together enough to get an education. They can't earn money to put a roof over their head and so forth. They're stuck, in a very bad place and they need to be unstuck and move ahead with their lives. We owe it, we owe it to them to do that," said Woody Powell, a Korean War veteran.

The group believes veterans don't receive enough assistance and hopes to bring more attention to the problem. Organizers say the veterans especially need medical assistance. Even though the group's first meeting was today the coalition hopes to hold an event this spring to bring more publicity to its cause.