New Columbia City Council members sworn in at special meeting

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, April 13 2015 Apr 13, 2015 Monday, April 13, 2015 9:15:17 PM CDT April 13, 2015 in News
By: Nick Komisar, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A little less than a week after the April 7 election, the city of Columbia swore in the newly elected first and sixth ward council members. 

Clyde Ruffin took his oath as the first ward council member. That seat was empty following Ginny Chadwick's resignation in January. 

He said he considers himself a social activist and that contributed to his decision to run.

"The first step is to connect with the people in the first ward," Ruffin said. "To get to know them on a personal basis to build those relationships, so they will feel confident that they can talk to me, that I am trustworthy, that they can share their heart, their opinion with me and I will listen." 

Elizabeth "Betsy" Peters was sworn in as the sixth ward council member. She is taking the position after Barbara Hoppe's term expired. 

She said funding infrastructure and public safety will be key priorities for her. 

In Hoppe's last meeting as a council member, she proposed a historic preservation ordinance that could affect the controversial demolition of the downtown Shakespeare's Pizza. 

KOMU 8 asked the newly elected officials how they would approach the topic. 

Ruffin said he did not want to comment on any specific upcoming agenda issues until he has more time to gather the facts and formulate an educated opinion. 

Peters on the other hand said she believes she would support legislation that protected historic properties. 

"I probably would, yes," Peters said. "Because I don't think they have a plan yet, so I don't really think holding up the demolition would hold up their project." 

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20. Follow the link for more information on the proposed ordinance and the planned demolition of Shakespeare's

More News

Grid
List

State considering nontoxic shot rules in more hunting areas
State considering nontoxic shot rules in more hunting areas
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing requiring hunters to use nontoxic shot in more conservation... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people, including six children, were killed when a fire broke out before dawn Sunday at a... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54
Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54
MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a vehicle collision in Miller County Saturday night, according to the Missouri... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:56:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

16-year-old dies after truck overturns, catches fire
16-year-old dies after truck overturns, catches fire
PHELPS COUNTY - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday morning after his truck overturned and caught fire, according to the Missouri... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville close to selecting new police chief
City of Hallsville close to selecting new police chief
HALLSVILLE – The city council in Hallsville is looking for a new police chief, and a decision may be coming... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

'Mass shooting' at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say
'Mass shooting' at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- Multiple people were killed in a shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping and... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:05:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Outside groups dominate spending in Missouri campaigns
Outside groups dominate spending in Missouri campaigns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Large donations are flowing into Missouri through independent political action committees after voters amended the... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 1:20:03 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

MeatPalooza raises funds For Central Missouri Honor Flight
MeatPalooza raises funds For Central Missouri Honor Flight
COLUMBIA - Mid America Harley-Davidson brought together pork steaks, motorcycles and the Central Missouri Honor Flight on Sunday for MeatPalooza.... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 8:58:00 AM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run
Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday with no car present. MSHP says... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Kansas City police say 1 man shot dead, another arrested
Kansas City police say 1 man shot dead, another arrested
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a teen has been shot to death blocks from the... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 8:07:44 AM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout kicks off
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout kicks off
SUNRISE BEACH - The largest unsanctioned boat race in the country kicked off Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks,... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:40:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

'Holiday Creep' settling into local stores
'Holiday Creep' settling into local stores
COLUMBIA - Stores across the country are selling Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations months before the holidays. This trend is... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:35:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Pride Fest offers wide variety of resources for LGBTQ community
Pride Fest offers wide variety of resources for LGBTQ community
COLUMBIA - The MidMO PrideFest held its celebration Saturday by offering a wide range of resources for LGBTQ people. ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Columbia mayor proclaims inclusion day at downtown march
Columbia mayor proclaims inclusion day at downtown march
COLUMBIA – Activists marched through downtown Columbia on Saturday to celebrate the city’s improved inclusion of all people. The... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Plans to tear down water slide where boy died on hold
Plans to tear down water slide where boy died on hold
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Plans to demolish a water slide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy died might be delayed.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 9:46:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Missouri leaders react to death of John McCain
Missouri leaders react to death of John McCain
COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders took to social media offering their thoughts on the death of Sen. John McCain. ... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 7:31:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station on East Broadway.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 4:53:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8pm 89°
9pm 86°
10pm 85°
11pm 83°