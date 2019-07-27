New Columbia city manager to debut first city budget

COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock is set to deliver his first city budget since accepting the position earlier this month.

Glascock will present the proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year Friday morning.

The 2020 fiscal year runs from October 2019 through September 2020.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at Columbia City Hall, a news release said. The city encouraged the public to attend.

Ward Five City Council member Matt Pitzer said he hopes the budget will address certain key issues previous budgets left out.

"I'm really looking for three things to come from the budget," Pitzer said. "Number one is employee compensation. We basically haven't implemented our compensation philosophy for roughly the last decade or so."

Pitzer said he believes the city is having a hard time keeping employees because they aren't being paid competitive wages.

"That really affects the city's ability to deliver the services that taxpayers expect," Pitzer said.

Other items Pitzer mentioned were public safety and infrastructure improvements.

"Those are consistently the two top priorities that citizens have," Pitzer said.

He said Friday's announcement will be one of the first opportunities to evaluate how Glascock has adjusted to his new role.

"I think it's delivering on priorities that the council has set and that citizens have consistently set," Pitzer said. "Those would be ways to see if the city manager is responding to and incorporating public input into his budget philosophy."

After Friday's announcement, the city will work to fine tune the budget before putting it up to council for final approval in September.

In the meantime, citizens will have opportunities to voice their thoughts on the budget at three council meetings.

Friday's event will be streamed live on the city's website.