New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday

COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.

CenterPointe Hospital, which is on schedule to open in late October, is looking to hire somewhere between 35 and 40 employees.

"We've got all types of jobs that are available and open so we are looking for people who've got behavioral health backgrounds in most of our positions," CenterPointe's Vice President of Human Resources Sherrie Artman said.

CenterPointe already has a clinic in Columbia but CEO Buddy Turner said they wanted to expand so they could provide better inpatient and outpatient care.

"There will be a separate entrance and service area for outpatient service. That allows us to provide services both in the mornings, afternoons and evenings that are completely separate from our inpatient care," Turner said. "We'll have 20 beds dedicated to adolescent treatment and 52 beds dedicated to adults of all ages. Within that we'll be able to provide treatment for substance abuse as well as mental health services."

Turner said the goal of the hospital is to supplement other service providers in mid-Missouri.

"Our ultimate goal is to be a provider that fits in with the rest of the services being provided in that market and by filling out some of what we've identified as unmet needs in conversations with existing providers and also with what the state has told us which is that there is a huge need for both inpatient and outpatient mental health services there," he said.

Ultimately, Turner said the goal is getting people to the point where they do not need to be hospitalized.

"We try to provide and design services that are currently unmet needs in the community," Turner said. "We like to provide services where patients can be seen before they reach a level where they need hospitalization as well as step down services when they leave the hospital to prevent further hospitalizations."

As for the job fair, CenterPointe is looking for a specific type of employee.

"We need lots of people to come out. People who have compassion and a good heart for delivering the kind of care that we are seeking to give," she said.