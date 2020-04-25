New Columbia middle school might change school zoning

COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020 school begins.

The Columbia Public Schools' board met Monday night to approve the plan that boundary lines for the new middle school will be confirmed by April of 2019.

CPS is considering the new boundary lines because of overpopulation in schools.

Chief Operations Manager of CPS, Randy Gooch, said they are letting families know earlier than usual.

"This gives it a little bit more time for parents to understand it," Gooch said.

No one spoke during public comment on the issues, but board member James Whitt said that will change soon.

"I'm sure we will get plenty of comments," Whitt said, when speaking about when the final boundary decisions will be made.