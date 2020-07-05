New Columbia Plan Promotes Community Growth

COLUMBIA- A visionary plan detailing ways in which Columbia could grow over the next few years was made public Monday. The plan is called Columbia Imagined, "the plan for how we live and grow." The initiative began in 2006 but plan designers have been constantly working on it for the past four years. The plan will be used as a place of reference when making decisions and policy plans for future community development.

The Comprehension Plan Task Force, Planning and Zoning Commission, University of Missouri consultants, Community Development Department, policy makers, and the general public contributed to forming the plan. The areas of concentration include land use and growth management, environmental management, infrastructure, economic development, inter-government cooperation, livable and sustainable communities and mobility, connectivity and accessibility.

The plan aims to set a framework for managing projects for community outreach and growth.