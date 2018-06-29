New Columbia Roundabout Leaves Business Owner Upset

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 17 2014 Apr 17, 2014 Thursday, April 17, 2014 8:39:00 AM CDT April 17, 2014 in News
By: Shay McAlister, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Business owner George Godas said he has lost business since the city constructed a new roundabout in front of his restaurant George's Pizza and Steaks. The roundabout came as part of the second phase of Columbia's Clark Lane initiative.

Columbia Public Works spokesman Steven Sapp said the city followed all of the right procedures before starting the project. Sapp said, "Clark Lane was part of a voter approved ballot in 2005. We had an interested parties meeting too, where all business owners affected by the change would be able to voice their concerns."

But for Godas, the promises made before construction started are not the problem. Godas said he thought the roundabout was a great idea and the city promised a "new sign and beautiful entry" as well.

Godas said knew he was going to lose three months of business due to construction blocking off the entrance to his parking lot but he never anticipated he would lose business after construction was done.

Godas said, "My regular customers have messed up their tires and new customers don't even want to try to get in here. I am losing business and that's just not right."

The problem is a median inserted in the middle of the entrance customers use to enter and leave George's Pizza and Steaks. The width of the entrance is enough for a compact car but requires drivers to make a sharp turn off of the roundabout to enter. Godas said this keeps new customers from coming because when they miss the turn they just jeep going to the next place. He said it has affected his regular customers as well.

Stephanie Julian, a long time customer of Godas' said she experienced the damage the median has done first hand. Julian said, "I was entering the parking lot like I had always done but the curb was so sharp, and the drive way so thin, I hit the curb and his scraped my tire open."

Julian said she had to buy two new tires after the accident. She took pictures of the damage and immediately filed a complaint to the city. She went in and spoke with someone to be sure she was following the correct steps and then she never heard back. She filed the complaint in August.

This came as no surprise to Godas, who has been trying to get the city's attention for months. Godas said, "I call them and always get the same answer... safety, safety, its there for safety... well its not safe for my customers to be destroying their tires just trying to get into the parking lot!"

When asked why the city hasn't been responding to the complaints Sapp said, "The median is there for safety reasons and taking it out is not an option."

Sapp said there a specific process the city follows to deal with road complaints. After a complaint is filed, the city sends an engineer familiar with the road to look into the concern. The engineer then decides if the concern is due to an issue with the design or if it is the result of motorist behavior.

In the case of Godas and his customers' concerns, the city decided to insert plastic poles along the perimeter of the problem median. Sapp said they did this to make the median more visible. Godas said this doesn't solve the problem because it's the space in between the median and curb, not the presence of the median.

Godas said he would pay for the curb alteration and hire a work crew. He said, "I am not looking for the city to pay more for the project, at this point I just want permission to fix it myself."

The next step for Godas is to get lawyers involved. He said, "I love this city and want to be on good terms with everyone but when my business starts to be affected I can't just stand back and watch."

According to Sapp, city officials will look into the concerns and see if something was overlooked. He said, "We want to make sure we are doing everything right on our part."

(Editor's Note: This story has been edited to show Steve Sapp is a spokesman for, not director of, Columbia Public Works.)

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°