New Columbia stay-at-home order helps non-essential retail businesses

13 hours 52 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News
By: Bill Finn, KOMU8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A new stay-at-home order, which has been issued by Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services,  includes the addition of allowing curbside pickup and delivery for all retail businesses.

The new order will be effective at 8 a.m. on April 24* and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. The current stay-at-home order would have expired on Friday.

"This order now aligns with the timeline from Governor Parson's order," Browning said. "The prevalence of new COVID-19 cases has decreased to the point that I feel comfortable in starting to slowly open up some retail businesses. I do want to emphasize how important it will be for everyone to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene so we don't see a resurgence in cases."

This extends the stay-at-home order through May 3 to align with the Governor's order.

Restaurants and retail food establishments still cannot conduct dine-in service, but can continue to do curbside pickup, drive-through or delivery.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the new effective date as April 25. The correct date is April 24.

