New committee seeks to increase enrollment at MU

COLUMBIA — Today the MU Provost announced the university will create a new committee on campus. The Strategic Enrollment Management Committee will focus on new ways to build a stronger student body at MU.

Currently, the university is experiencing a decline in out-of-state and international student enrollment.

In an email sent to MU students, faculty and staff, MU Provost Garnett Stokes explained many of the committee’s objectives for the future.

The email mentioned prospective student interest is still thriving, and MU’s retention rates have increased over the past few school years.

“The goal is to further increase retention and strengthen alternative student pipelines, such as our relationships with community colleges and transfer students,” Stokes said.

Pelema Morrice, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, said the committee hopes to encourage a greater sense of community at MU.

“We’re really excited that we’ll have a pretty diverse group in terms of representation from constituencies across campus,” Morrice said.

Subcommittees will review and improve a number of current strategies including ideas regarding student success planning, student academic quality and tuition and financial models.

As of now, the Strategic Enrollment Management Committee will consist of several students, faculty and staff members. Morrice will co-chair the committee alongside Interim Dean of the College of Arts & Science Patricia Okker.