New community center will provide new services for disabilities

JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday.

The new facility will have space to serve 100 clients with program options for all ages. The programs will range from job placement services to on-site therapy.

Vice President, Judy Grainger, said the center will have an important role in Missouri.

"The new Gibbs Center will act as a hub for disability services in Central Missouri," Judy Grainger said.

The center will have three state-of-the-art training kitchens and nurses on staff throughout the day.

The new center is located at 1719 Southridge Drive in Jefferson City. Tours of the center will start at 5:30 p.m.