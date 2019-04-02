New Concerns Over SE Mo. HIV Infection Case

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - Allegations that a southeast Missouri man recklessly infected a former partner with HIV have prompted others to reach out to police with their own concerns.

Police last week arrested 36-year-old David Mangum of Dexter after his former partner tested positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Mangum is charged with felony recklessly infecting another with HIV.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reports that since the story was in the media, Dexter detective Cory Mills has interviewed six other people who have raised concerns, and he plans to speak to even more people. He declined to say how many have tested positive for HIV.

Police say Mangum told them he has been HIV-positive since 2003 and has had up to 300 partners since then.