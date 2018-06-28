New Conservation Appointee

In 1936, Missouri became the first state to create a conservation commission.

Gov. Matt Blunt traveled across the state introducing his newest appointment Don Johnson as conservation commissioner.

"I intend to use this opportunity to further wildlife in the state," Johnson said. "It's my pleasure to serve the citizens of Missouri," said Johnson.

"Not only is Mr. Johnson the most qualified person because of his breadth of experience to serve on the commission, Don Johnson will be the first African-American to serve on the committee," Governor Blunt said.

Johnson is experienced with environmental issues.

Blunt previously appointed him to serve as chairman of the state park advisory board last year.

Johnson lives in Festus and replaces Cynthia Metcalfe on the commission.

Metcalfe's term expired on June 30th.

He is currently the President of the Conservation federation of Missouri, a group with 80,000 members.

Johnson must receive senate approval before starting his six-year term.

The governor still has to announce another replacement for the four-person commission.

Stephen Bradford's term also expired June 30.

